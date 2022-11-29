Quarterback

Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad -> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad... Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad -> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...

Running Back

Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad -> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad... BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad -> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...

Wide Receiver

Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 30-15 loss to Miami, Cooks hauled in all five of his targets for 59 yards. He averaged 11.8 yards per reception and had a long reception of 39 yards. He also had one rush for two yards... Cooks has 44 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown this season... Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String -> In his third game with the Giants, Hodgins saw action on 45 snaps in the 20-28 loss to the Cowboys. Hodgins was targeted by quarterback Daniel Jones four times and he caught three for 31 yards. He would have tallied his first career touchdown catch, however, the play (see below) was called back due to a penalty... Hodgins is carving out a role in the Big Apple as he's tallied eight catches for 101 yards across three games...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hYnNvbHV0ZWx5IGJydXRhbCB0aWNreS10YWNrIGNhbGwgb24gaW5l bGlnaWJsZSBtYW4gZG93bmZpZWxkIG9uIHRoaXMgVEQgcGFzcyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vblI1TEFPWDhoNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25S NUxBT1g4aDQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2FycmVuIFNoYXJwIChAU2hhcnBG b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaGFycEZv b3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk1ODk4Mjk1OTkzNjMwNzIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Tight End

Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad -> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad... Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - First/Second String -> In Houston's 30-15 loss to Miami, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end positions and played 35 snaps. He hauled in both of his targets for 20 yards...

Offensive Line

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String -> In Philly's 40-33 win over Green Bay, Seumalo made his 12th straight start of the season at right guard, playing 80 total snaps... He also saw special teams' action for seven snaps via the field goal unit... Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - First/Second String -> In Minnesota's 33-26 win over New England, Brandel made his first career NFL start, seeing 68 snaps at left tackle. He also played six snaps on the field goal unit on special teams... Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String -> In Arizona's 25-24 loss to Los Angeles, Harlow saw action on special teams, playing five snaps on the field goal unit...

Linebackers

Secondary

Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 30-15 loss to Miami, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, played 76 snaps, and tallied three tackles... Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String -> Wright saw action for just the second time in 2022 in Dallas' 28-20 win over New York. He played 17 snaps on special teams via the kickoff, kick return, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block units... He tallied one tackle... Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 28-25 win over Detroit, Poyer started at strong safety and played 71 snaps on defense. He tallied a team-high 10 tackles, including eight solo... Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String -> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 40-34 OT loss to Las Vegas...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWxscyBhcmUgNy0wIHdoZW4gSm9yZGFuIFBveWVyIHBsYXlzIHRo aXMgc2Vhc29uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IWjcxOXJTWE11Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSFo3MTlyU1hNdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDQlMg U3BvcnRzIChAQ0JTU3BvcnRzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NCU1Nwb3J0cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NTg5MjIwNDUwMTExMDc4NT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gUG95ZXIgc2VlcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmlsbHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaWxsczwvYT4gZmFucyBhZnRlciB0aGUgd2luIGluIERl dHJvaXQ6IDxicj48YnI+JnF1b3Q7V0hBVCYjMzk7UyBVUCwgTUFGSUFBQUFB QUEhISZxdW90OzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9CaWxsc01hZmlhP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jQmlsbHNNYWZpYTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2c1SUh1 RlNjOUIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nNUlIdUZTYzlCPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRoYWQgQnJvd24gKEB0aGFkYnJvd243KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3RoYWRicm93bjcvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTU5NDI1NTI1NjUz MTc2Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gUG95ZXIgZm9sa3MuIERvbuKAmXQgbWFrZSDigJhlbSBt dWNoIGJldHRlciB0aGFuIHRoaXMgZ3V54oCmIGNlbGVicmF0aW5nIGEgVGhh bmtzZ2l2aW5nIERheSB2aWN0b3J5IGluIERldHJvaXTigKYgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uZmxuZXR3b3JrP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBuZmxuZXR3b3JrPC9hPiDirIfvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3lnZExnOE1naE0iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95Z2RMZzhNZ2hN PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFN0YWNleURhbGVzIChAU3RhY2V5RGFsZXMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3RhY2V5RGFsZXMvc3RhdHVz LzE1OTU5NzA5NTc5NDc5NjEzNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92 ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CSUcgRFVCU1NTU+Kdl++4j+Kdl++4j+Kdl++4j+Kdl++4jzwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEpvcmRhbiBwb3llciAoQEpfcG95ZXIyMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KX3BveWVyMjEvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTU4OTc0ODU2 ODc0NTk4NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Punter

Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 23-10 victory over Denver, Hekker punted five times for 255 yards... He averaged 51 yards per punt, landed four inside the 20, and had a long punt of 59 yards... Hekker has punted the second most this season (61), leads the league in punts downed inside the 20 (29), and is ninth in the NFL in yards per punt at 48.8...