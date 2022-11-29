Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap
With the 12th week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Seattle Seahawks - Practice Squad
-> Mannion is currently a member of the Seahawks' practice squad...
Jake Luton (2017-19) - New Orleans Saints - Practice Squad
-> Luton is currently a member of the Saints' practice squad...
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Practice Squad
-> Jefferson currently finds himself on the Lions' practice squad...
BJ Baylor (2018-21) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Baylor currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad...
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 30-15 loss to Miami, Cooks hauled in all five of his targets for 59 yards. He averaged 11.8 yards per reception and had a long reception of 39 yards. He also had one rush for two yards... Cooks has 44 receptions for 520 yards and one touchdown this season...
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First/Second String
-> In his third game with the Giants, Hodgins saw action on 45 snaps in the 20-28 loss to the Cowboys. Hodgins was targeted by quarterback Daniel Jones four times and he caught three for 31 yards. He would have tallied his first career touchdown catch, however, the play (see below) was called back due to a penalty... Hodgins is carving out a role in the Big Apple as he's tallied eight catches for 101 yards across three games...
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai is currently on Philadelphia's practice squad...
Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - First/Second String
-> In Houston's 30-15 loss to Miami, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end positions and played 35 snaps. He hauled in both of his targets for 20 yards...
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 40-33 win over Green Bay, Seumalo made his 12th straight start of the season at right guard, playing 80 total snaps... He also saw special teams' action for seven snaps via the field goal unit...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - First/Second String
-> In Minnesota's 33-26 win over New England, Brandel made his first career NFL start, seeing 68 snaps at left tackle. He also played six snaps on the field goal unit on special teams...
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> In Arizona's 25-24 loss to Los Angeles, Harlow saw action on special teams, playing five snaps on the field goal unit...
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - Free Agent
-> Rashed was released by Pittsburgh on Nov. 15th... he's currently a free agent.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 30-15 loss to Miami, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots, played 76 snaps, and tallied three tackles...
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Third String
-> Wright saw action for just the second time in 2022 in Dallas' 28-20 win over New York. He played 17 snaps on special teams via the kickoff, kick return, punt return, punt coverage, and field goal block units... He tallied one tackle...
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 28-25 win over Detroit, Poyer started at strong safety and played 71 snaps on defense. He tallied a team-high 10 tackles, including eight solo...
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - Seattle Seahawks - Second/Third String
-> Dunn didn't see action in Seattle's 40-34 OT loss to Las Vegas...
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 23-10 victory over Denver, Hekker punted five times for 255 yards... He averaged 51 yards per punt, landed four inside the 20, and had a long punt of 59 yards... Hekker has punted the second most this season (61), leads the league in punts downed inside the 20 (29), and is ninth in the NFL in yards per punt at 48.8...
