With the No. 16 Oregon State football team (2-0, 0-0 P12) crushing UC Davis 55-7 at Reser Stadium on Saturday night, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

After putting up 42 points on the San Jose State Spartans in the season-opener a week ago, Oregon State topped that performance with a 55-point outburst against UC Davis on Saturday evening.

Oregon State scored touchdowns on six of their 12 drives, two field goals, and punted just three in a contest that was never in doubt.

Running back Damien Martinez got the party started on OSU's first offensive play from scrimmage, as he took the handoff and out-raced the Aggie defenders all the way to the house for a 64-yard touchdown.

Often, FCS teams need a play or two early in the game to go their way for them to believe they can play with the upper-echelon opponent, and I feel that Martinez's touchdown was an opening salvo that put the Aggies on their heels all night long.

He finished with 112 yards on seven carries and didn't see action in the second half, giving way to Deshaun Fenwick (70 yards) and Isaiah Newell (32) to finish the evening on the ground.

DJ Uiagalelei, played just one half of football, but that was still enough time for him to tally three total scores, two through the air to Rweha Munyagi and Silas Bolden and one on the ground from three yards out. That's eight total touchdowns accounted for by DJ in the first two weeks, not a bad start for the former Clemson QB...

When the score started to get out of hand, the question began to percolate in everyone's minds... when will we see the backup QB and who will it be?

That answer came to open the second half as Aidan Chiles came out and ran the entire second half while we didn't see Ben Gulbranson for the second straight week. Chiles led three scoring drives in the second half and had several plays, including a big run where he dazzled his athleticism.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said postgame that they still feel really good about what Ben can give them, but echoed what OC Brian Lindgren said earlier this week and that's that Chiles' strong play has demanded playing time...

More on Chiles in takeaway No. 3...