After cruising to a 55-7 win over UC Davis on Saturday to move to 2-0 on the season, the Oregon State football team held steady in the national AP Poll this week at No. 16.

The Pac-12 continues to be well-represented in the rankings with a Top-25 leading eight teams in the rankings...

USC is No. 5, Washington No. 8, Utah No. 12, Oregon No. 13, Oregon State No. 16, Colorado No. 18, Washington State No. 23, & UCLA No. 24...

The Beavers host San Diego State at Reser Stadium on Saturday to close out the non-conference slate...