5 Takeaways From Oregon State's 42-17 Win Over San Jose State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE
With the No. 18 Oregon State football team (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) cruising to a 42-17 victory over San Jose State (0-2, 0-0 MW) on Sunday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!
MORE: Highlights + Social Media Reaction | RECAP - Beavers Cruise Past SJSU
1. DJ Uiagalelei Impresses + Aidan Chiles Makes Debut
Talk about an opening debut for DJ Uiagalelei...
The highly-touted transfer quarterback lived up to his preseason hype and billing as a big-time quarterback in the 42-17 win over San Jose State on Sunday as he accounted for five of Oregon State's six touchdowns.
Uiagalelei went 20-of-25 for 239 yards and three touchdowns while also adding two touchdowns on the ground. He was equal parts efficient, in command, and in sync with the OSU offense as he found eight different receivers.
His pocket presence and cannon of an arm stood out the most as he's a big, tall, and physical presence in the pocket that can deliver strikes across the field. He has a lot of zip on his throws, but his throws were almost always right where they needed to be, and only where his guy could catch it.
The offensive line also did a great job of protecting DJ as only one sack was tallied, and that was more so on Damien Martinez slightly missing his block that allowed that sack to happen. He had a lot of time to throw, and there were several plays that showcased that in a big way.
The touchdown throw to Jeremiah Noga stands out as Uiagalelei had nearly seven seconds to stand in the pocket and scan downfield without even the threat of a defender coming within 2-3 feet of him. It was one of those plays that felt like it was happening in slow motion and I can't say I've seen ever seen an OSU quarterback have that long to throw...
If the offensive line can give DJ that sort of time throwing the ball this season in addition to the Beavers' already strong rushing attack, Oregon State's offense will have unlocked a new level of efficiency.
We also saw DJ showcase his ability to be a big-time playmaker as a runner near the goal line, not all that much different than the Jack Colletto package. He's 6-foot-4 and checks in at 248 pounds, very suited for the role...
When the contest was well in hand, the Beavers handed the keys to their backup quarterback, who turned out to be Aidan Chiles. He and Ben Gulbranson had been listed as "or" on the depth but it was Chiles who got the nod.
It was a brief outing, but Chiles looked ready for the moment and poised as he helped lead the last scoring drive of the afternoon. He ran for nine yards, and completed two of three throws for 37 yards to tight end Riley Sharp and and Noga.
Getting Chiles in-game action these first few nonconference games will be a great benefit for both him and the team for the seasons to come... it's an invaluable experience, and keep in mind, that Chiles is still 17 years old...
2. New-Look Defense Stifles Spartan Attack
After watching San Jose State put up 28 points and hang tough with USC for a good bit of the game a week ago, Oregon State's defense spoke this week about being prepared for a solid challenge.
Defensive coordinator Trent Bray went as far as to say that this was one of the better offenses the Beavers will face all season.
If that's truly the case, Oregon State's defense passed the week one test...
USC's defensive woes are well-noted, but for OSU to hold an SJSU team that scored 28 on the road in week one a week ago to 17 (including a garbage time touchdown) this week in their home debut, is a solid feat that shouldn't be discounted.
Sure, the Beaver defense had the benefit of film, but Spartan QB Chevan Cordiero had some signature plays against USC, along with receiver Nick Nash, and neither was able to replicate that effectiveness against the Beavers.
Cordiero labored to an 18-for-32 performance for 143 yards and no touchdowns while only adding 26 yards rushing. The OSU defense did a nice job of corraling him and not allowing his legs to be a factor... Nash only tallied 31 yards on seven receptions, and no touchdowns.
The only time the Beaver defense was a tad on their heels was late in the contest when they allowed a late garbage time touchdown drive to backup quarterback Jay Butterfield, who was an efficient 7-for-9 for 80 yards and a score.
The defensive line and pass rush weren't quite as dominant as expected, only tallying three sacks and allowing Cordiero to escape at times, but it wasn't enough to be detrimental in the opener when you're still working the kinks out.
The Spartans didn't commit a ton to the run game with just 22 attempts, but the D-line flexed their muscles in that regard, holding SJSU to 2.5 yards per rush and only 56 yards. It helped that the Spartans were missing their top rusher, but regardless, a good run-defense outing.
Easton Mascarenas-Arnold and Calvin Hart Jr. found themselves busy in the middle of the defense at inside linebacker, tallying four and five tackles respectively, with Mascarenas-Arnold also adding a tackle for loss.
The new-look secondary also stood out to me today...
Kitan Oldapo picked up right where he left off, leading the team in tackles, while cornerbacks Jaden Robinson, Tyrice Ivy, and Ryan Cooper Jr. all made very good one-on-one plays on the ball whether it was making a sure tackle or timing the breakup at just the right time. Ivy had trio of penalties, but in his first D1 game, I don't think that's too big of a concern...
That secondary will be tested in a big way with the high-powered quarterbacks the Pac-12 has to offer, and the early returns against a solid passing attack in San Jose are looking good.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news