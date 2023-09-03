With the No. 18 Oregon State football team (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) cruising to a 42-17 victory over San Jose State (0-2, 0-0 MW) on Sunday afternoon, BeaversEdge gives five important takeaways from the win!

Talk about an opening debut for DJ Uiagalelei...

The highly-touted transfer quarterback lived up to his preseason hype and billing as a big-time quarterback in the 42-17 win over San Jose State on Sunday as he accounted for five of Oregon State's six touchdowns.

Uiagalelei went 20-of-25 for 239 yards and three touchdowns while also adding two touchdowns on the ground. He was equal parts efficient, in command, and in sync with the OSU offense as he found eight different receivers.

His pocket presence and cannon of an arm stood out the most as he's a big, tall, and physical presence in the pocket that can deliver strikes across the field. He has a lot of zip on his throws, but his throws were almost always right where they needed to be, and only where his guy could catch it.

The offensive line also did a great job of protecting DJ as only one sack was tallied, and that was more so on Damien Martinez slightly missing his block that allowed that sack to happen. He had a lot of time to throw, and there were several plays that showcased that in a big way.

The touchdown throw to Jeremiah Noga stands out as Uiagalelei had nearly seven seconds to stand in the pocket and scan downfield without even the threat of a defender coming within 2-3 feet of him. It was one of those plays that felt like it was happening in slow motion and I can't say I've seen ever seen an OSU quarterback have that long to throw...

If the offensive line can give DJ that sort of time throwing the ball this season in addition to the Beavers' already strong rushing attack, Oregon State's offense will have unlocked a new level of efficiency.

We also saw DJ showcase his ability to be a big-time playmaker as a runner near the goal line, not all that much different than the Jack Colletto package. He's 6-foot-4 and checks in at 248 pounds, very suited for the role...

When the contest was well in hand, the Beavers handed the keys to their backup quarterback, who turned out to be Aidan Chiles. He and Ben Gulbranson had been listed as "or" on the depth but it was Chiles who got the nod.

It was a brief outing, but Chiles looked ready for the moment and poised as he helped lead the last scoring drive of the afternoon. He ran for nine yards, and completed two of three throws for 37 yards to tight end Riley Sharp and and Noga.

Getting Chiles in-game action these first few nonconference games will be a great benefit for both him and the team for the seasons to come... it's an invaluable experience, and keep in mind, that Chiles is still 17 years old...