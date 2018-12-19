BeaversEdge.com

ACT NOW : Sign up for an annual subscription, and get $99 in NEW Oregon State Beavers gear! Click here to learn more

Clackamas (Ore.) defensive end Kelsen Hennessy committed to Oregon State back in November of 2017, when Cory Hall was the Beavers' interim head coach. Hennessy received some interest from Cal and others during his recruitment, but he strongly shut things down and stuck with Oregon State. Hennessy, much like Cory Stover, has a very high ceiling with his length and athleticism. Hennessy is now officially an Oregon State Beaver.

Quotable: "I have long line of history at Oregon State, which includes my grandpa. He played there back in 1949, I believe," Hennessy said. "My brother graduated there a few years back as an engineer, which is what I want to go into -- to become a mechanical or industrial engineer. My aunt played there as a track athlete. I've wanted to continue the Hennessy tradition of going to Oregon State."

Links

2019 commit Kelsen Hennessy bleeds orange and black

* Back to Signing Day Central Homepage