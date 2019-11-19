With the Oregon State women's basketball team fresh off winning the Preseason WNIT Championship and the Oregon State men's team off to a 3-1 start, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the rundown on Scott Rueck and Wayne Tinkle 's squads.

RECORD: 4-0

ON DECK: vs Southern Utah (Nov. 21st - 11 a.m.)

RUNDOWN: Following a stretch where the Oregon State women's basketball team played three games over the course of a week for the Preseason WNIT, the Beavers have a lighter load over the next 10 days as they'll play just two. On Thursday, OSU will host its annual beyond the classroom game where they invite kids from all over the state to come and watch the team play at 11:30 a.m. vs Southern Utah.

After the matchup with the Thunderbirds, Rueck, and Co. have another dose of downtime, not playing again until Black Friday when they take on the Miami Hurricanes in the Sunshine State. OSU will also play Liberty in Miami on the 30th before returning to Gill Coliseum on December 6th. With the Beavers sporting an unblemished record and a Preseason WNIT trophy, through four games, there's no doubt that this years' team is going to be really, really good.

Now that Kat Tudor and Taya Corosdale are back in the fold after missing the early part of the season due to injury, OSU is now at full-strength and should begin to flex their talent, depth, and size on just about anyone in the conference. Rueck is blessed with having a ton of versatile talent that can be utilized in a variety of ways, so look for the Beavers to continue playing at an extremely high level.

RELATED: Beavers take WNIT Championship | Jones earns second-straight Pac-12 Honor | Beavers sign a pair of standout recruits for 2020-21