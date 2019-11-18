November 14th was a wild day for Mesa (AZ) offensive tackle Jake Griffin.

Griffin entered the day with seven offers, one of them coming from a power five school in Washington State, who offered on November 7th.

Before the day was over, Griffin added two more power five offers from Arizona, his hometown school, and the Oregon State Beavers.

Griffin broke down his crazy day with BeaversEdge.

Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to BeaversEdge.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!