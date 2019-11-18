With Oregon State (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) head coach Jonathan Smith meeting the media on Monday to recap the Beavers' 35-34 win vs Arizona State, and preview Saturday's road matchup against Washington State (5-5, 2-5), BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter gives you the most important pieces of information in another edition of notes and quotes.

- Despite boasting the dynamic-duo of Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce, Oregon State hasn't been able to generate a consistent rushing attack in its last two contests, notching just 31 yards vs UW and 105 vs Arizona State. In spite of the recent rushing struggles, Smith noted that keeping balance is still a top-priority on offense. In terms of why the numbers have dipped, he noted that the strength of opposing run-defenses has increased and that teams have put an emphasis on stopping the Beavers' ground game. All in all, Smith said they'd like to be more productive on the ground in the final two weeks.

INJURY UPDATES

- Reciever Jesiah Irish, who only played one snap on offense against Arizona State (his touchdown reception) is still in a wait and see mode as far as his injury goes. He injured his foot on the reception and Smith noted that the team hasn't yet determined whether it's a long term injury yet. With more news expected Monday afternoon, Thursday will be the first opportunity for him to readdress Irish's status.

- As expected, cornerback Isaiah Dunn is in concussion protocol after leaving the Arizona State game with a head injury. While the protocol doesn't have a specific timeline for return as the player has to be cleared, Smith said he's optimistic about his chances vs Washington State. With Dunn being the Beavers' best corner, having him in the fold vs the Air-Raid attack of WSU would be paramount.

- After going through warm-ups and nearly returning against ASU, Smith said there's a good chance that receiver Kolby Taylor would also be able to go against the Cougars. With Trevon Bradford potentially sitting out this contest to preserve his redshirt, Taylor being back would certainly help. Smith wouldn't tip his hand to say that Bradford won't play vs WSU but strongly implied that having Taylor back would certainly make it an easier decision.