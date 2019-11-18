Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to BeaversEdge.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Taylor Jones has earned her second-straight Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor, the Pac-12 office announced Monday.

Jones has won the award the first two weeks of the 2019-20 season. She joins Jamie Weisner, Sydney Wiese, and Mikayla Pivec as the only players in Beaver history to earn the honor twice in a season, and sits alongside Weisner as the only Oregon State player to take the recognition in back-to-back weeks.

Jones scored 24 points and pulled down nine rebounds against DePaul on Thursday, her second 20+ point effort of the season. She followed that up by putting up 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the Preseason WNIT Final Sunday against Missouri State.

The freshman is currently eighth in the Pac-12 with an average of 16.0 points per game and is tied for 11th in the league with 7.0 rebounds per contest. Jones is second in the conference to teammate Kennedy Brown with nine blocks this year.

As a team, the Beavers are off to a 4-0 start and won the Preseason WNIT on Sunday. Oregon State remains No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press poll.

OSU will be back at Gill Coliseum Thursday at 11 a.m. for its annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game, as Southern Utah visits Corvallis.

Oregon State Athletics