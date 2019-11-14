Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Thursday the addition of Isaiah Johnson who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Beaver basketball program beginning with the 2020-21 season.

Johnson, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward, attends Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, Calif. He attended Crean Lutheran High School during his freshman and sophomore years.

“We are very excited to be adding Isaiah to our program,” Tinkle said. “He’s a great kid from a great family and plays at a great program at Bishop Montgomery High School. He’s a 6-foot-7 forward who can play a couple of different positions. He’s very athletic and has a high basketball IQ.

“What we love most is his motor. Of all of the guys we watched play the last couple of years, he was the most relentless on the court on both ends. He’s going to add a lot to our program on and off the court and will be a great ambassador for Beaver Nation.”

Isaiah Johnson

Johnson is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247 Sports. He was named the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Player of the Year following his sophomore season and was a two-time All-League First Team selection at Crean Lutheran High School.

As a junior, in his first year at Bishop Montgomery High School, he was an All-League Second Team selection when he played with Oregon State freshman guard Gianni Hunt. He was named a team captain entering his senior season.

Johnson competed at the Pangos All-American Camp this past summer and played AAU with Dream Vision during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

He chose Oregon State because: “I feel like the coaching philosophy and playing style of the team matches my style. I also like the sense of community and pride for Oregon State displayed by everyone.”

Oregon State Athletics