RELATED: OSU Football Tuesday Report | TE Isaiah Smalls leaves the program CORVALLIS – The No. 6 ranked Oregon State women's basketball team has welcomed a pair of outstanding student-athletes into the Beaver Nation family, head coach Scott Rueck announced Wednesday. Sasha Goforth and Savannah Samuel will join the Beavers as freshmen for the 2020-21 season. "I am so grateful to welcome Savannah and Sasha into our family," Rueck said. "Both of these competitors add to our culture in multiple ways, not only in the locker room, but also on the court, and in the community. Savannah is an athletic, dynamic wing who loves defense. She plays with a high IQ and her game has no limits. Sasha is a dynamic shooting guard, who plays with a grit and toughness that stands out amongst her peers. I feel privileged to be their coach and to once again add high character individuals to our program and culture. They are winners. We are excited to be their home away from home, and to watch them flourish here for four years." Oregon State's signing class is rated No. 10 in the nation by Prospects Nation.

Sasha Goforth Guard 6-foot-1 Fayetteville, Arkansas Fayetteville High School – Coach Vic Rimmer Arkansas Banshees – Directors Nate Sadler and Lee Shannon Sasha Goforth (Fayetteville, Arkansas) is a five-star recruit and the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to Blue Star Basketball. She is ESPN’s No. 16 overall player and their No. 4 rated guard for the 2020 signing class and is on the Naismith Trophy High School Watch List. Goforth is a three-time All-Arkansas honoree and was the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year in 2019. She was one of six girls in the nation to earn an invite to the exclusive boys Under Armour SC30 Select Camp and made the state All-Tournament Team twice. According to ESPN, Goforth is: “An agile guard that earns respect from the defense with a deep range offensive arsenal; manufactures shots, rises over defenders in mid-range game; superior backcourt size, rebounds, and attacks in uptempo, distributes on the fast break; continues as an elite guard in the class of 2020.” Goforth averaged 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game during her junior season. She led Fayetteville High School to a state title in 2017. Off the floor, she is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Spanish Honor Society. Goforth has also volunteered locally on behalf of her local senior citizens center, Veterans Affairs hospital, homeless shelter, and the Special Olympics. “I chose Oregon State because of the bond I formed with the coaches during the recruiting process, the great team spirit and family atmosphere, the outstanding fan base, and the opportunity to come in and compete for national championships,” Goforth said. “I also appreciated the attention that the coaches showed defensive play and how they described how my game fits with their philosophy on both sides of the ball. Corvallis is a beautiful town and while it was hard to make the decision to leave my home state, Oregon State offered everything I was looking for. I am excited about the opportunity.”

Beyond excited to add these two amazing young women to our Family! It will be a privilege to coach them. #WeAreFamily https://t.co/Z7DnRZHAY4 — Brian Holsinger (@brian_holsinger) November 13, 2019