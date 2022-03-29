Oregon State Basketball: Gianni Hunt & Dashawn Davis Enter Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior guards Dashawn Davis & Gianni Hunt are officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal, BeaversEdge.com has confirmed.

Davis, a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder, averaged 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, & 5.5 assists per game for the Beavers in 27 contests. He started in 21 of those contests and shot 46% from the field, 18% from three, and 66% from the foul line.

Hunt, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder, averaged 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, & 2.3 assists in nine games in 2021-22. He announced he'd be stepping away from the team in early January and played his last contest against Arizona on Dec. 5th

Fellow guard Jarod Lucas has announced his intention to seek the transfer portal, but hasn't officially entered as of Tuesday afternoon. Center Roman Silva also won't be returning as it's been announced he's seeking a professional career.

