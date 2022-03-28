BeaversEdge Recruiting Mailbag

Well, that's the answer we all wish to know. But in all seriousness, that's a good question but I'm not sure it's all that simple right now. Across the country, it's quite a quiet time on the recruiting trail. Very few commitments happening as recruits get back out to campuses. I did talk to a few people and none of them really have a good feeling of who may be next and that right now it's very much a feeling out process. There are certainly guys their pushing for but we'll have to wait and see if they can hit on any of those guys. I will say, if they push for recently offered Downey (CA) quarterback Aidan Chiles, I think they have a great chance at landing him. There's a lot of potential in Chiles and he'll likely be a three-star prospect when eventually rated by Rivals, in my opinion.