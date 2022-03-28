 BeaversEdge - BeaversEdge Recruiting Mailbag
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-28 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BeaversEdge Recruiting Mailbag

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Writer

Last week, we asked you to submit your Oregon State recruiting-related questions for a mailbag and we're here to provide those answers!

This week's mailbag featured a nice mixture of questions ranging from general questions to more specific ones and everywhere in between. Let's not waste any more time and get straight into those answers...

Who’s your guess of next commit? - Micah7Stewart

Well, that's the answer we all wish to know. But in all seriousness, that's a good question but I'm not sure it's all that simple right now. Across the country, it's quite a quiet time on the recruiting trail. Very few commitments happening as recruits get back out to campuses. I did talk to a few people and none of them really have a good feeling of who may be next and that right now it's very much a feeling out process. There are certainly guys their pushing for but we'll have to wait and see if they can hit on any of those guys. I will say, if they push for recently offered Downey (CA) quarterback Aidan Chiles, I think they have a great chance at landing him. There's a lot of potential in Chiles and he'll likely be a three-star prospect when eventually rated by Rivals, in my opinion.

{{ article.author_name }}