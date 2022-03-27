Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To UCLA In WNIT Quarterfinals

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's basketball team's season came to an end on Sunday, as the Beavers fell to UCLA 74-66 in the quarterfinal round of the WNIT at Gill Coliseum.

"This team battled like crazy all year long, and had a blast until the end," said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. "This senior group is very special for so many reasons. I'm really proud of this group. UCLA played a great game today. Once we settled into their physicality, it was too much to overcome. Give UCLA a ton of credit, hitting big shots and free throws. I think our team did a great job with a tremendous crowd. I'm really proud of our team and I think they should be proud of themselves too."

The Beavers nearly overcame an 18-point deficit, getting within four in the fourth quarter.

Jelena Mitrovic went 8-for-10 from the floor to finish with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen hit all seven of her free throw attempts to end the day with 19 points, while Ellie Mack notched 13 points and six assists in her final game with the Beavers.

Taya Corosdale nearly recorded a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers shot 45.5 percent from the floor and held UCLA to 39.7 percent shooting.

UCLA scored 10 unanswered points to take a 12-4 lead into the game's first media timeout. The Bruins ended the opening frame in front 21-7.

The Beavers trailed by as many as 18 in the second, but used a 7-0 run to get back within 11 with 3:30 to go before the break. UCLA took a 35-25 advantage to the intermission.

Mitrovic led the Beavers with 10 first-half points.

Oregon State steadily chipped away at the advantage in the third quarter, heading to the closing frame down 49-45.

The teams traded blows early in the fourth quarter, with the Beavers down 59-54 mid-way through the period. Oregon State could not get any closer than four, as the Bruins took the win by eight.

The Beavers end the season with a record of 17-14.

OSU Athletics