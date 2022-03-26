Oregon State Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff Changes

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State men’s basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle announced changes to the program’s coaching staff on Friday.

Associate head coach Kerry Rupp’s contract will not be renewed and assistant coach Stephen Thompson is expected to remain with the program in a non-coaching role.

“We want to thank Coach Rupp for his hard work and dedication to our programs over the years,” Tinkle said. “He has been instrumental in our successes both here at Oregon State and Montana. We wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”