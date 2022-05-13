Oregon State Baseball: Wade Meckler Named Academic All-District

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler has been named an Academic All-District 8 selection, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced on Thursday

With the selection, Meckler has the opportunity to be named a First or Second-Team Academic All-American via further voting, which is done annually by members of CoSIDA. He’ll be looking to become the eighth Academic All-American in the program’s history and the first since Ryan Ober in 2020.

Meckler, who just graduated with a degree in finance, has played in and batted leadoff in all 48 games for the Beavers this season. He’s batting .350 with 15 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 26 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases. On Thursday, he was also selected as one of the top 100 outfielders in the nation by D1Baseball.com.

The Yorba Linda, Calif., native was a member of the 2021 Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll. While at Esperanza High School, Meckler was a Collegiate Scholar who earned the Golden State Award. He graduated with honors and was an AP Scholar with distinction.

To be eligible for Academic All-America honors, student-athletes must maintain at least a 3.3 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or significant reserve for their respective teams.

District 8 comprises the states of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawai;i, Oregon, Utah and Washington as well as Canada.

OSU Athletics