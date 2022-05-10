Oregon State Make Top Eight For Utah DB Smith Snowden

Snowden is ranked as Utah's seventh-best prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle and the 66th best defensive back in the nation while holding a Rivals rating of 5.6. Notable programs he held offers from but ultimately didn't make his top-8 include Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, San Diego State, and Virginia, He also held offers from pair of Ivy League programs in Penn and Yale.

The Beavers originally offered Snowden back in September of 2020, making them one of his longest-standing offers. By our accounts, Snowden has yet to make any visit to Corvallis. He has, however, recorded a visit to Colorado last month on April 9, as well as a visit to Northwestern on April 13. He also has already set an official visit to the Wildcats for this upcoming weekend. His only scheduled official visit so far.

No FutureCasts have been placed for Snowden so far in his recruitment.