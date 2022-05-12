Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona
With the No. 1/2 Oregon State baseball team (39-9, 18-6 Pac-12) set to face Arizona (33-17, 14-10) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
No. 1/2 Oregon State vs Arizona
Tucson, Ariz. - Hi Corbett Field
Friday - 7 p.m.
LHP Cooper Hjerpe (9-1, 2.08) vs. RHP TJ Nichols (5-3, 4.54)
Saturday - 6 p.m.
RHP Jacob Kmatz (8-0, 3.41) vs. LHP Garrett Irvin (4-3, 2.79)
Sunday - 12 p.m.
RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 0.48) vs. RHP Anthony Susac (4-1, 7.55)
TV: Pac-12 Oregon (LINK)
Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network
Quick Hits
- Oregon State's probable starter Friday, Cooper Hjerpe, has 120 strikeouts this season, which ranks second nationally. It's also good for seventh in a single season at OSU. He's only one behind No. 6 Ken Forsch (1968) and nine behind No. 3 Mike Stutes (2007).
- Hjerpe also has 234 strikeouts for his career, which is 15 shy of OSU's No. 10 Scott Christman, who pitched from 1991-93.
- Hjerpe has struck out 47 to just seven walks in 34 1/3 innings away from home this season.
- Oregon State heads into the series in first place in the Pac-12, three games ahead of second-place Stanford.
- Thanks to back-to-back shutouts, the Beavers have lowered their team ERA to 3.45, which is now the best in the Pac-12. UCLA is No. 2 at 3.51.
- OSU's ERA in conference games is 2.85, also the lowest in the league. Stanford and UCLA are both second at 4.21.
- Justin Boyd extended his Pac-12 lead in stolen bases to 22 with two versus Portland. He's now ninth in the Oregon State single-season record books.
- Speaking of the record books, Jacob Melton moved into a tie for fifth with Dylan Davis (2014) for most RBI in a season. Melton has 64 after posting three on Tuesday.
- Garret Forrester walked three times Tuesday and has 47 on the year, which ranks tied for seventh in a single season.
- The Beavers have gone errorless in 34 of their 48 games this season. Only twice have they committed errors in back-to-back games.
- The team's .989 fielding percentage leads the nation.
- The Beavers are looking for their first series win in Tucson since 2014. The teams did not play in 2020 due to Covid-19. Arizona took 2-of-3 in 2018 and swept in 2016.
- Melton is 9 for his last 13 and has 10 RBI in a three-game hit streak.
- OSU is 27-5 when scoring first this season.
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
2nd
|
Baseball America
|
1st
|
Collegiate Baseball
|
1st
|
Perfect Game
|
2nd
|
USA Today
|
2nd
|
NCBWA
|
1st
Postseason Projections
|Organization
|Projected National Seed
|
D1Baseball.com
|
No. 2
|
Baseball America
|
No. 2
Pac-12 Standings
----
