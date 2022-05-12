Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona

With the No. 1/2 Oregon State baseball team (39-9, 18-6 Pac-12) set to face Arizona (33-17, 14-10) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

- Oregon State's probable starter Friday, Cooper Hjerpe, has 120 strikeouts this season, which ranks second nationally. It's also good for seventh in a single season at OSU. He's only one behind No. 6 Ken Forsch (1968) and nine behind No. 3 Mike Stutes (2007).

- Hjerpe also has 234 strikeouts for his career, which is 15 shy of OSU's No. 10 Scott Christman, who pitched from 1991-93.

- Hjerpe has struck out 47 to just seven walks in 34 1/3 innings away from home this season.

- Oregon State heads into the series in first place in the Pac-12, three games ahead of second-place Stanford.

- Thanks to back-to-back shutouts, the Beavers have lowered their team ERA to 3.45, which is now the best in the Pac-12. UCLA is No. 2 at 3.51.

- OSU's ERA in conference games is 2.85, also the lowest in the league. Stanford and UCLA are both second at 4.21.

- Justin Boyd extended his Pac-12 lead in stolen bases to 22 with two versus Portland. He's now ninth in the Oregon State single-season record books.

- Speaking of the record books, Jacob Melton moved into a tie for fifth with Dylan Davis (2014) for most RBI in a season. Melton has 64 after posting three on Tuesday.

- Garret Forrester walked three times Tuesday and has 47 on the year, which ranks tied for seventh in a single season.

- The Beavers have gone errorless in 34 of their 48 games this season. Only twice have they committed errors in back-to-back games.

- The team's .989 fielding percentage leads the nation.

- The Beavers are looking for their first series win in Tucson since 2014. The teams did not play in 2020 due to Covid-19. Arizona took 2-of-3 in 2018 and swept in 2016.

- Melton is 9 for his last 13 and has 10 RBI in a three-game hit streak.

- OSU is 27-5 when scoring first this season.