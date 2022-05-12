 BeaversEdge - Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona
Oregon State Baseball Set To Face Arizona

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught

With the No. 1/2 Oregon State baseball team (39-9, 18-6 Pac-12) set to face Arizona (33-17, 14-10) for a three-game series starting Friday night, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE

No. 1/2 Oregon State vs Arizona

Tucson, Ariz. - Hi Corbett Field

Friday - 7 p.m.

LHP Cooper Hjerpe (9-1, 2.08) vs. RHP TJ Nichols (5-3, 4.54)

Saturday - 6 p.m.

RHP Jacob Kmatz (8-0, 3.41) vs. LHP Garrett Irvin (4-3, 2.79)

Sunday - 12 p.m.

RHP Jake Pfennigs (2-0, 0.48) vs. RHP Anthony Susac (4-1, 7.55)

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (LINK)

Radio: KEJO 1240/Varsity Sports Network

Quick Hits

- Oregon State's probable starter Friday, Cooper Hjerpe, has 120 strikeouts this season, which ranks second nationally. It's also good for seventh in a single season at OSU. He's only one behind No. 6 Ken Forsch (1968) and nine behind No. 3 Mike Stutes (2007).

- Hjerpe also has 234 strikeouts for his career, which is 15 shy of OSU's No. 10 Scott Christman, who pitched from 1991-93.

- Hjerpe has struck out 47 to just seven walks in 34 1/3 innings away from home this season.

- Oregon State heads into the series in first place in the Pac-12, three games ahead of second-place Stanford.

- Thanks to back-to-back shutouts, the Beavers have lowered their team ERA to 3.45, which is now the best in the Pac-12. UCLA is No. 2 at 3.51.

- OSU's ERA in conference games is 2.85, also the lowest in the league. Stanford and UCLA are both second at 4.21.

- Justin Boyd extended his Pac-12 lead in stolen bases to 22 with two versus Portland. He's now ninth in the Oregon State single-season record books.

- Speaking of the record books, Jacob Melton moved into a tie for fifth with Dylan Davis (2014) for most RBI in a season. Melton has 64 after posting three on Tuesday.

- Garret Forrester walked three times Tuesday and has 47 on the year, which ranks tied for seventh in a single season.

- The Beavers have gone errorless in 34 of their 48 games this season. Only twice have they committed errors in back-to-back games.

- The team's .989 fielding percentage leads the nation.

- The Beavers are looking for their first series win in Tucson since 2014. The teams did not play in 2020 due to Covid-19. Arizona took 2-of-3 in 2018 and swept in 2016.

- Melton is 9 for his last 13 and has 10 RBI in a three-game hit streak.

- OSU is 27-5 when scoring first this season.

Beavers In The Rankings

Oregon State Baseball Rankings
Organization Rank

D1Baseball.com

2nd

Baseball America

1st

Collegiate Baseball

1st

Perfect Game

2nd

USA Today

2nd

NCBWA

1st

Postseason Projections 

Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections
Organization Projected National Seed 

D1Baseball.com

No. 2

Baseball America

No. 2

Pac-12 Standings

----

