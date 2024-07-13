PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

ROUND ROCK, Texas – The Oregon State baseball team will participate in the 2025 Karbach Round Rock Classic, with the four-team field announced on Friday.

The Beavers will play Oklahoma, Virginia and Minnesota Feb. 21-23, 2025 at the Dell Diamond, home to the Triple-A Round Rock Express. Each day’s matchups will be announced at a later date.

The event will be broadcast exclusively on D1Baseball.com. Tickets for the Round Rock Classic can be purchased at KarbachRRC.com. Sales are open now.

Oregon State, Oklahoma and Virginia are all coming off NCAA Tournament appearances in 2024.

OSU is 12-3 all-time against Minnesota, having won 11 straight dating back to 2001. The teams have played in each of the last two seasons, and Oregon State swept two games over the Golden Gophers in 2024, winning 6-4 and 6-1.

Oregon State and Oklahoma will meet for the 10th time. The Sooners have a 6-3 advantage in the all-time series, and won the last matchup, 9-6, in 2015. The Beavers won the last two meetings prior to that, 10-8 in 2001 and 11-7 in 2012.

The Beavers and Cavaliers are set to battle for just the fourth time, and first since 2007 when OSU won 2-of-3 at the Charlottesville Regional. Virginia won the first matchup, 7-4, but Oregon State took back-to-back games, 5-3 and 7-3, to take the regional, eventually winning the 2007 National Championship.