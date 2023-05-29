Later today, Oregon State wide receiver target Logan Saldate will be making his commitment announcement. He'll be announcing his decision at 2:00 p.m. PST.

Oregon State has long been after Saldate and has been a priority wide receiver target for wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson.

"I really connect with the staff," Saldate told BeaversEdge about his relationship with Oregon State. Coach Fense was giving me “winning” vibes from the start. I also see what they are building, I want to be a part of it," he added in our conversations in March.

Saldate was originally offered by Oregon State last September but overall it's been a quiet recruitment. There haven't been many visits taken in his recruitment and those that he has taken have been under the radar for the most part.

That being said, Oregon State has made Saldate a priority in its recruitment and that has been felt by the Salinas (CA) native in his recruitment thus far.



