Oregon State Baseball Ranked Ninth By Baseball America To Open 2025

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is ranked ninth nationally to open the 2025 season per Baseball America, which released its preseason rankings on Monday.

It’s the third top-10 ranking for the Beavers, who are also seventh per D1Baseball.com and 10th by Perfect Game.

The Beavers finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 record, advancing to the program’s ninth NCAA Super Regional. OSU ranked in every Baseball America top-25 last season, and was in the top-10 for 14 weeks.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics