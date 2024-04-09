PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Jacob Kmatz and Gavin Turley led Oregon State to a sweep of Arizona State over the weekend, and on Monday, they added another sweep to list of 2024 accolades. Kmatz has been named the Pac-12’s Pitcher of the Week and Turley it’s Player of the Week.

The honor is the second of Kmatz’s season while Turley’s been selected for the second time in his career.

Kmatz threw his first career complete game and the Beavers’ first since Kevin Abel in 2021 when he held Arizona State to four hits and a run on Saturday in OSU’s 9-1 win over the Sun Devils. He struck out six, with each coming from the fifth inning on. The righty faced the minimum through eight innings and the lone blemish on the scoreboard was a solo home run in the ninth inning.

Kmatz’s honor gives OSU pitchers 102 selections since 1986, the most in the conference. He is the first Beaver to be honored twice in the same season since Cooper Hjerpe in 2022.

Turley’s honor is his first of the season and second following a Feb. 27 selection last season. He hit safely in four of the Beavers’ five games last season, and finished 10-for-22 with three home runs, 11 runs batted in, two doubles, three walks and eight runs scored. He had four multiple-hit games, including three twice.

His honor gives the Beavers five selections this season, following three by Travis Bazzana and one by Mason Guerra. It’s the most in a single year for the Beavers since Oregon State was honored six times in 1998 when OSU earned North Division honors only.

Next Up

Oregon State stays home for a non-conference matchup versus Portland Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT. The game will air live via the Beaver Sports Radio Network and an OSU live stream.

OSU Athletics