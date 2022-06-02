Oregon State Baseball: Hjerpe, Melton Named All-Americans

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe and outfielder Jacob Melton have been named First-Team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Thursday.

Both have been named All-Americans for the first time in their careers.

Hjerpe is 10-2 this season and sports a 2.33 earned run average in 15 starts, throwing 89 innings. Opponents are batting just .191 against him and Hjerpe has struck out 140, trailing only Thorpe (149) and Grambling’s Shemar Page (143).

The Capay, Calif., native struck out 17 against Stanford on April 1, which at the time was the most by a pitcher at the Division I level and still ranks second. He was named the National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) after that effort.

Hjerpe is an All-Pac-12 First Team selection and also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. The lefty was also a two-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week.

Melton, who hails from Medford, Ore., is tied for sixth nationally which 77 runs batted in this season, which is also tied for the second-most ever by an Oregon State player.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, he is batting a team-best .375 with 15 home runs, 21 doubles, 20 stolen bases and 64 runs scored. Melton also has 161 total bases, the third-most ever by a Beaver, with a .694 slugging percentage and .439 on-base percentage.

Like Hjerpe, Melton is also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He was also selected to the All-Pac-12 Tournament Team.

Oregon State opens NCAA play Friday when hosting New Mexico State at 7 p.m. PT. The game will air on ESPNU.

