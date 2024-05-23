PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WBB: Beavers Add Baylor Transfer | 2025 Big Board | OSU QB Target Earns Elite11 | Beavers Add PWO TE | Baseball Postseason Projections | WBB Adds Elisa Mehyar | 2025 BIG BOARD: OFFENSE

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Mason Guerra hit a fourth-inning home run and Nelson Keljo held Arizona State scoreless over four innings to send Oregon State to a 3-2 win over the Sun Devils Thursday afternoon at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium.

Guerra drilled a 1-0 pitch from Arizona State starter Ben Jacobs over the fence in left, putting the Beavers up 3-2. Oregon State (42-14 overall) had jumped on the board earlier when Brady Kasper hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Gavin Turley.

That set up Guerra, who on the next at bat, went deep for his 10th home run of the season, scoring Dallas Macias, who had singled as the second batter of the inning.

The long ball was the first for Guerra since April 19 at California.

Keljo came on in relief after Guerra’s home run, in support of starter of Aiden May, and faced one batter over the minimum in four innings. He issued one walk, did not allow a hit and struck out four to get the win. He’s now 4-0 on the year.

Bridger Holmes, meanwhile, saved his 12th game of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

ASU (32-26) scored first, putting two runs on the board in the third, one on a fielder’s choice and a second via a single through the right side. Both runs were charged to May, who allowed four hits and two runs with two strikeouts in four innings.

Jacobs took the loss, dropping to 7-3. The lefty scattered seven hits and three runs while striking out 10.

Oregon State totaled nine hits, with Macias, Kasper and Jabin Trosky all posting two.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State snapped a four-game losing streak in the Pac-12 Tournament and is 4-5 there all-time.

- The Oregon State pitching staff has recorded a 2.12 ERA in the first two games in Scottsdale. The Beavers have struck out just 11 in 17 innings, but has scattered 13 hits and four runs. Opponents are batting .210.

- Dallas Macias now has 18 multiple-hit games while Jabin Trosky is at 11 and Brady Kasper at 11.

- Mason Guerra’s two RBI gave him 14 multi-RBI efforts this season.

- The outing was the longest of Nelson Keljo’s career. Keljo’s previous career long was 3 1/3 innings against Oregon on April 28 this season.

- The Beavers improved to 9-2 in neutral-site games.

- This season marks the first year in OSU’s history that the Beavers defeated Arizona State four times.

Next Up

- An Arizona win in Thursday’s nightcap will push the Beavers to a berth in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. In that instance, the Beavers would play the winner of Oregon and USC, which followed OSU’s victory on Thursday.