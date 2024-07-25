PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team has received the Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association, which released its full list this week.

Oregon State is one of more than 470 teams on the list, which encompasses all levels of collegiate baseball. However, the Beavers are one of just seven schools at the NCAA Division I level who have been recognized in all nine seasons the honor has been awarded.

OSU is joined by Ball State, Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, St. John’s and UAB.

To be eligible for the honor, teams must maintain at least a 3.0 cumulative grade point average over the 2023-24 academic year. Oregon State’s was 3.26 during the 2023-24 year.

The honor comes on the heels of the announcement of three Academic All-Americans – Travis Bazzana, Briger Holmes and Gavin Turley – earlier this month, the most in a single-season for the Beavers. OSU has now had five Academic All-Americans during Mitch Canham’s five-year tenure.

