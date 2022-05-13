Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers
With the No. 1/2 Oregon State baseball team (39-9, 18-6) set to face Arizona this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers' statistics...
Team
- Oregon State has hit 102 doubles this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 26th nationally.
- OSU has hit 17 triples, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 22nd nationally.
- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in runs batted in (334) and walks drawn (88). The 88 walks rank 5th nationally.
- OSU is 1st in the Pac-12 in steals with 70 and is tied for 49th nationally.
- The Beavers rank third in the Pac-12 in batting average (.297) and rank 45th nationally.
- OSU leads the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.412) and ranks 19th nationally.
- OSU's fielding percentage of .989 leads the Pac-12 and is 1st nationally.
- The Beavers have allowed the fewest earned runs in the Pac-12 with 167. That ranks 14th nationally.
- OSU has allowed the fewest amount of walks in the Pac-12 (111) and is 1st nationally.
- The Beavers have recorded 464 strikeouts as a pitching staff, which has them tied with UCLA for the Pac-12 lead. They rank 29th nationally.
- OSU's pitching staff is tied with Stanford for the fewest home runs allowed in the Pac-12 (21).
- OSU's ERA of 3.45 ranks 1st in the Pac-12 and is 7th nationally.
- OSU is 27-5 when scoring first this season.
- The Beavers have gone errorless in 34 of their 48 games this season. Only twice have they committed errors in back-to-back games.
Individual
- Jacob Melton leads the Pac-12 in runs batted in with 64 on the season. Those 64 RBIs rank him tied for 8th nationally.
- Justin Boyd (43) & Travis Bazzana (38) rank 9th & 11th, respectively, in RBI in the Pac-12.
- Melton also leads the conference with a .379 batting average. Wade Meckler (.350, 8th), Boyd (.343, 9th), Garrett Forrester (.327, 17th), & Travis Bazzana (.310, 25th) round out OSU's .300 plus hitters...
- Melton ranks fourth in the conference with 18 doubles.
- Meckler ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 15 doubles.
- Forrester leads the Pac-12 in walks drawn with 47 on the year. He ranks eighth nationally...
- Forrester also leads the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.488) and ranks 39th nationally.
- Boyd leads the Pac-12 in stolen bases with 22 on the season.
- Pitchers Cooper Hjerpe & Jacob Kmatz are first and second in the Pac-12 with nine and eight wins, respectively.
- Hjerpe leads the Pac-12 in strikeouts with 120. He ranks second nationally...
- Hjerpe's K/9 (14.66) leads the conference and is second-best in the country.
- Hjerpe's ERA of 2.08 is second in the Pac-12 and places him 21st in the country.
- Kmatz's ERA of 3.41 is good for eighth in the conference.
----
