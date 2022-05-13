Oregon State Baseball By The Numbers

With the No. 1/2 Oregon State baseball team (39-9, 18-6) set to face Arizona this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at the Beavers' statistics...

- Oregon State has hit 102 doubles this season, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 26th nationally.

- OSU has hit 17 triples, which ranks second in the Pac-12 and 22nd nationally.

- The Beavers lead the Pac-12 in runs batted in (334) and walks drawn (88). The 88 walks rank 5th nationally.

- OSU is 1st in the Pac-12 in steals with 70 and is tied for 49th nationally.

- The Beavers rank third in the Pac-12 in batting average (.297) and rank 45th nationally.

- OSU leads the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.412) and ranks 19th nationally.

- OSU's fielding percentage of .989 leads the Pac-12 and is 1st nationally.

- The Beavers have allowed the fewest earned runs in the Pac-12 with 167. That ranks 14th nationally.

- OSU has allowed the fewest amount of walks in the Pac-12 (111) and is 1st nationally.

- The Beavers have recorded 464 strikeouts as a pitching staff, which has them tied with UCLA for the Pac-12 lead. They rank 29th nationally.

- OSU's pitching staff is tied with Stanford for the fewest home runs allowed in the Pac-12 (21).

- OSU's ERA of 3.45 ranks 1st in the Pac-12 and is 7th nationally.

- OSU is 27-5 when scoring first this season.

- The Beavers have gone errorless in 34 of their 48 games this season. Only twice have they committed errors in back-to-back games.