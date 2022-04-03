Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Walk It Off vs Stanford

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Justin Boyd’s run-scoring single in the 11th inning sent No. 3 Oregon State to a 3-2 win over Stanford Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Boyd singled past second baseman Austin Kretzschmar, enabling Wade Meckler to come home from second. Meckler, who finished with three hits, doubled with two down, sliding in just ahead of the tag after a throw from center fielder Brock Jones.

The win evened the series at one game apiece with the rubber match set for Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

Jacob Kmatz, Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown combined to limit Stanford (13-9 overall, 5-6 Pac-12 Conference) to nine hits and two runs in 11 innings. The trio struck out 14. Brown picked up the win after two scoreless, improving to 3-0. He followed Ferrer, who tossed five scoreless frames.

Joey Dixon, the last of six Stanford pitchers, took the loss after 2/3 of an inning. He is 2-2 on the year.

Oregon State (20-6, 7-4) started the game’s scoring with two runs in the fourth. Garret Forrester drove in the first run on a single, then scored when Jabin Trosky hit a sacrifice fly to left.

Stanford, though, evened the score at two with a pair in its half of the fifth. Joe Lomuscio and Carter Graham both picked up RBI.

Meckler’s three hits led the Beavers, who finished with nine hits of their own. Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana, who made a run-saving catch on a soft liner in the 11th, posted two hits as well.

Next Up

Oregon State and Stanford complete the three-game series Sunday at Goss Stadium. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. PT and will air live on Pac-12 Oregon. Tickets for the game can be purchased by visiting osubeavers.com/baseballtickets.

Oregon State Notes

- The 3,918 in attendance marked the 10th-largest crowd ever at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, and the seventh during regular season play. It displaced formerly No. 10 3,915 versus LSU on June 3, 2018.

- Four of OSU’s top 25 all-time crowds have come versus the Cardinal. That includes 3,864 on May 12, 2018 (No. 15), 3,830 on May 11, 2018 (No. 17) and 3,805 on May 13, 2018 (No. 19).

- Oregon State is averaging 3,451 fans per home date this season. The Beavers have played 11 home games through Saturday’s matchup.

- Both Meckler and Melton extended their respective hit streaks to seven games. Meckler is 14-for-32 during his streak while Melton is 11-for-33.

- The Oregon State pitching staff has held Stanford to 14 hits and three runs in 21 innings. The Beavers have recorded 35 strikeouts to just six walks. The 35 strikeouts are the most in a series this season, even with one game remaining versus the Cardinal.

- Oregon State is now 5-4 in one-run games.

- The Beavers are also 2-2 in extra-inning games. Three of the Beavers’ four extra-inning games this season have come over the last four games.

- OSU is 15-3 when not committing an error this season.

