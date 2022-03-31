Nuggets From Oregon State's Seventh Spring Practice

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State football returns from the two-week break from finals and spring break back to the practice field, starting Oregon State’s second session of spring practice and getting ready for the OSU Spring Game on April 16. Let’s take a look at what happened on the chilly Thursday morning in Corvallis.

-Off the top, we only saw two quarterbacks suit up for practice: Tristan Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson. Chance Nolan was under the weather, according to Jonathan Smith. Nolan was running with the first team through the first session of spring practice.

-With Nolan out, Gebbia took the first-team reps and Gulbranson took the second-team reps through individual drills and live 11-on-11 drills

-Both quarterbacks didn’t seem too rusty after the two-week break. Both were pretty consistent, whether good or bad.

