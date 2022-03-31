Nuggets From Oregon State's Seventh Spring Practice
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State football returns from the two-week break from finals and spring break back to the practice field, starting Oregon State’s second session of spring practice and getting ready for the OSU Spring Game on April 16. Let’s take a look at what happened on the chilly Thursday morning in Corvallis.
-Off the top, we only saw two quarterbacks suit up for practice: Tristan Gebbia and Ben Gulbranson. Chance Nolan was under the weather, according to Jonathan Smith. Nolan was running with the first team through the first session of spring practice.
-With Nolan out, Gebbia took the first-team reps and Gulbranson took the second-team reps through individual drills and live 11-on-11 drills
-Both quarterbacks didn’t seem too rusty after the two-week break. Both were pretty consistent, whether good or bad.
MORE: A Closer Look at Oregon State's Running Back Offers | MBB: Beavers Announce Staff Changes | Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Add 2022 PG Jordan Pope
After missing the 2021 season with an injury, Gebbia was sharp in a majority of the underneath and mid-level passes, we didn’t see him escape the pocket or really test that hamstring that he hurt at the end of 2020.
-Gebbia’s best throw of the day came during 7-7 drills in the middle of practice, dropping a deep corner route into the bucket of redshirt freshman Jeremiah Noga that the receiver took all the way to the end zone. He had another nice throw in the first live session of the day, ripping a pass on a crossing route to Jesiah Irish.
-Gulbranson was more inconsistent. He showed off his rocket of an arm but was overthrowing and underthrowing multiple receivers through the first live session
To read the full nugget report, CLICK HERE
Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.