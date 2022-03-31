A Closer Look at Oregon State's Running Back Offers

After looking at Oregon State's recruiting efforts in the 2023 recruiting cycle at quarterback, we move to the running backs. The running back position has been a much quieter one when compared to the quarterbacks, with the Beavers offering just six tailbacks so far.

While I do think Oregon State will ultimately take a running back in the class of 2023, I wouldn't be shocked if it's not necessarily a position of priority for the coaching staff. The Beavers are rather deep at running back and barring any unforeseen attrition, should be deep again in 2023. They certainly have their top targets at the position, but don't be shocked if it's a position that takes a little longer to fill in the class. Either way, let's take a look at those six running backs the Beavers have offered.