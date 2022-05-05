Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections

D1Baseball Projection (5/4)

In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional. The Corvallis Regional would be paired up with the Baton Rouge Regional, hosted by No. 15 LSU. If Oregon State wins the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional at Goss Stadium. FULL PROJECTION

Baseball America Projection (5/4)