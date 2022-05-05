Oregon State Baseball Postseason Projections
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the No. 2 ranked Oregon State baseball team (35-9, 15-6 Pac-12) coming off a 2-0 win vs Oregon and preparing to face the Ducks in conference play this weekend, BeaversEdge takes a look at the latest postseason projections...
MORE: Updated Scholarship Chart | Pac-12 Focus For Three-Star ATH Surahz Buncom | Tim Shelton Joins OSU Basketball Staff | OSU Baseball In The Rankings | A Closer Look At OSU's 2023 OL Offers
D1Baseball Projection (5/4)
In the D1Baseball postseason projection, Oregon State is slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.
The Corvallis Regional would be paired up with the Baton Rouge Regional, hosted by No. 15 LSU. If Oregon State wins the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional at Goss Stadium.
Baseball America Projection (5/4)
In the Baseball America projection, the Beavers are also slated to be the No. 2 national seed, hosting the Corvallis Regional.
The Corvallis Regional would be paired with the Fort Worth Regional, hosted by No. 15 TCU. If the Beavers win the Corvallis Regional, they'd host the winner of the Fort Worth Regional in the Super Regionals.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.