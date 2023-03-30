PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: OSU Target Profile: RB Jason Brown | Updated Scholarship Chart | OSU Baseball By The Numbers | Beavers Add '23 JUCO CB Drake Vickers | 5 2024 Prospects We Could Soon FutureCast To OSU

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Brady Kasper hit a pinch-hit triple in the ninth to tie the game, and scored the game-winning run on a single by Travis Bazzana to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind 6-5 win over Seattle Wednesday at Bannerwood Park.

Easton Talt singled to open the ninth, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Canon Reeder and scored the game-tying run when Kasper drilled the first pitch he saw into the gap in right. Two batters later, Kasper scored the game winner when Bazzana blooped a single to left for his third hit of the game.

The two in the ninth erased a one-run deficit to Seattle, which had gone ahead with a solo run in the seventh. The Redhawks plated three in the sixth to take their first lead of the game.

The Beavers (16-9 overall) used a Mason Guerra home run – his third of the season – to go up 2-0 in the fourth. After Seattle (5-16) pulled ahead on a three-run home run in the sixth, Wilson Weber hit the first round tripper of his career to even the score at four.

Bazzana’s three hits paced the Beavers, who finished with nine overall. Reeder also had two, doubling in both the fifth and seventh innings.

Nelson Keljo worked a scoreless eighth, striking out the side, to earn his first career victory. Aiden Jimenez picked up the save – also the first of his career – when he struck out the only batter he faced in the ninth.

KD Alberghini gave up two in the ninth to take the loss, dropping to 0-1 on the year.

Next Up

Oregon State gets back into Pac-12 Conference play when opening a three-game series Friday night at Washington. First pitch at Husky Ballpark is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT. All three games will have a live stream produced by Washington.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State and Seattle met for just the 16th time and second in Bellevue, following a 4-3 victory at Bannerwood Park in 2013.

- Justin Thorsteinson started for the second time this season and struck out four in three scoreless innings.

- OSU won its first game this season when trailing entering the ninth. The Beavers are now 1-9.

- The Beavers are 11-4 this season when scoring first.

- Bazzana now has a team-best nine multi-hit efforts this season.

- The three-hit effort was the ninth of Bazzana’s career.

- OSU’s relievers combined to strike out nine Seattle batters in six innings, allowing just one walk.