PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Week 12 Bowl Projections | WATCH: OSU Defense Previews UW | WR Malachi Durant Leads Big Weekend For OSU Commits | Judge Grants OSU & WSU Control | OSU Earns Highest-Ever Playoff Ranking | WATCH: OSU Offense Previews UW | 2026 Four-Star Talks OSU Visit

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team, fresh off its sixth consecutive trip to the postseason, announced its 2024 slate of games on Wednesday.

The 2024 schedule is highlighted by 26 games at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, with matchups versus Washington (March 22-24), Arizona State (April 5-7), Stanford (April 12-14), Oregon (April 26-28) and UCLA (May 10-12) on the conference slate. Three of the five home series for the Beavers features teams that also advanced to the NCAA postseason last season, while two others – Arizona State and UCLA – are perennial NCAA Regional clubs.

OSU opens its 2024 season on Feb. 16 in Surprise, Ariz., where the Beavers will play four games in as many day against New Mexico (twice), Minnesota and Cal State Bakerfield.

From there, Oregon State plays four games in five days at Globe Life Field – home of the Texas Rangers – in Arlington, Texas. The Beavers square off with Texas Tech on Wed., Feb. 21 to open the week. OSU then squares off with Arkansas on Feb. 23 in a rematch of the 2018 Men’s College World Series Championship Series. The Beavers continue the trip with games against Michigan (Feb. 24) and Oklahoma State (Feb. 25).

The Beavers’ 2024 home opener is scheduled for Feb. 29 when OSU opens a four-game series against North Dakota State. Those four games are part of an eight-game homestand as the Beavers welcome Cal State Northridge March 7-10.

OSU’s first Pac-12 series is on the road, March 15-17 at Utah. OSU also visits USC (March 28-30), California (April 19-21), Washington State (May 3-5) and Arizona (May 16-18). OSU also plays non-conference road matchups with Portland (March 19 in Portland, April 23 in Hillsboro), Nevada (April 16 and 17), Oregon (April 30) and Gonzaga (May 6).

OSU also plays host to Gonzaga (April 1 and 2) and Portland (April 9) in non-conference play.

OSU Athletics