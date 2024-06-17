PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt senior defensive back Ian Massey has entered the transfer portal and as a graduate transfer is immediately eligible at his next stop.

The 6-foot, 219-pounder came to Corvallis as a member of the 2021 class after a stint at Trinity Valley Community College, playing two seasons before joining Oregon State.

Massey didn't see the field with the Beavers this past season but played in three games on special teams/defense in 2022. He also saw action in two contests in the 2021 campaign.

With Massey no longer in the fold, the Beavers currently have 16 scholarship defensive backs entering the 2024 season. That breakdown can be found HERE

