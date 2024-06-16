PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Tanner Smith & Aiden Jimenez Enter Portal | 4 Beavers Earn All-American Honors | Top OSU QB Target Details OV | Spring Recap: OL | Three-Star WR Recaps OSU Visit

The Oregon State Beavers and head coach Trent Bray rolled out the welcome wagon for in-state 2025 offensive lineman Jake Normoyle over the weekend, hosting the West Linn Native for an official visit.

The visit sealed the deal for the 6-foot-4, 290-pound OL as he committed on Sunday evening, becoming the Beavers' fifth pledge in the 2025 class.

He committed to Oregon State over offers from Portland State and Oregon and had told BeaversEdge leading up to his decision that his relationship with Bray and position coach Kyle DeVan were instrumental in his process.

"Coach DeVan is awesome," Normoyle said before his visit. "We stay in good contact, and he has spent time getting to know me and build a relationship."

Normoyle is the first Oregonian of the class and the second offensive lineman, joining Noah Thomas who hails from nearby Vancouver (WA). LB Jeremiah Ione, WR Elijah Washington, and RB Kourdey Glass are the other pledges in the 2025 class.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage!