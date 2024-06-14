PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 4 Beavers Earn All-American Honors | Top OSU QB Target Details OV |Spring Recap: OL | Three-Star WR Recaps OSU Visit

Following the season's conclusion, the Oregon State baseball team saw catcher Tanner Smith and pitcher Aiden Jimenez enter the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

Smith, a 6-foot, 204-pounder, is coming off a junior season where he played in 33 games, averaging .221 with five home runs, 19 RBI, and 22 walks. Defensively he tallied 289 putouts and had just three errors.

The Chandler (AZ) native saw his playing time dip a bit this season because Wison Weber was in the lineup more, as in '23 Smith played in 43 games, averaging .236 with three home runs, 27 RBIs, and 17 walks.

Smith will have one season to play at his next stop...

Jimenez, a 6-foot-3, 216-pounder didn't see action in what would have been his sophomore season in 2024 after suffering a UCL injury. During his freshman campaign in '23, he tallied a 5.68 ERA in 38 innings pitched with 35 strikeouts to seven walks.

He would have seen a sizable role in OSU's pitching rotation with departures expected on that front with the MLB Draft, but instead will have three years to play three at his next stop.

The pair join Brandon Forrester and Reeve Boyd as the four players who have entered the portal...

Stick with BeaversEdge for complete coverage of the offseason, including a look ahead to next season coming up in the next week!

MORE: Beavers Land WR Elijah Washington | OSU OV Profile: QB Jaron Sagapolutele | OSU A Top School For Nevada ATH