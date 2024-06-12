PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

This past weekend, Oregon State held a small group of official visitors on campus and amongst those visitors was the Beavers top quarterback target, Campbell (HI) quarterback Jaron Sagapolutele. Earlier this week, BeaversEdge was able to catch up with Sagapolutele to discuss his official visit to Corvallis, where the Beavers stand for him, and when a potential decision could be made.

