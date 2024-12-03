Oregon State 2025 Recruiting Class - Early Signing Period Notes

The early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class is upon as with prospects from around the country signing with their respective programs between Wednesday and Friday.

If you think it feels like the early signing period is much earlier than previously, it's because it is. The period has been moved up two weeks from its previous spot on the recruiting calendar.

The 2025 recruiting cycle was the first full cycle for Trent Bray as the Beavers' head coach and overall, it's a class that brings plenty of upside to Corvallis and holds promise of getting the Beavers back on track. As of Wednesday morning, the Beavers hold 18 commitments in the cycle and have only seen two prospects decommit, in Oregon State legacy Baron Naone and Utah offensive tackle Brian Tapu. Naone decommitted from the program last December following Jonathan Smith's departure while Tapu decommitted from the Beavers in June just days after making his original commitment.



