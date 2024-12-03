Oregon State 2025 Recruiting Class - Early Signing Period Notes

The early signing period for the 2025 recruiting class is upon as with prospects from around the country signing with their respective programs between Wednesday and Friday.
If you think it feels like the early signing period is much earlier than previously, it's because it is. The period has been moved up two weeks from its previous spot on the recruiting calendar.
The 2025 recruiting cycle was the first full cycle for Trent Bray as the Beavers' head coach and overall, it's a class that brings plenty of upside to Corvallis and holds promise of getting the Beavers back on track. As of Wednesday morning, the Beavers hold 18 commitments in the cycle and have only seen two prospects decommit, in Oregon State legacy Baron Naone and Utah offensive tackle Brian Tapu. Naone decommitted from the program last December following Jonathan Smith's departure while Tapu decommitted from the Beavers in June just days after making his original commitment.
The good news for the Beavers is that it should be a mostly quiet and uneventful day. While they still are recruiting two 2025 prospects hard (more on that below), there does not appear to be any sort of flip dangers in terms of committed players entering Wednesday.
Who is expected to sign during the period?
As of Tuesday night, BeaversEdge expects the entirety of Oregon State's 2025 18-member class to sign their letters of intent. Those players are;
OL Noah Thomas
RB Kourdey Glass
DB Sean Craig
DE Jesse Myers
TE Cody Siegner
ATH Trey Glasper
DE Logan Knapp
QB Tristan Ti'a
WR Jalil Tucker
Where there be more commitments?
It is unclear if they will commit his week but throughout the rest of the cycle, two names to watch are Randle (TX) cornerback Blake Thompson and Kamiak (WA) tight end T'Andre Waverly. Sources tell BeaversEdge Waverly may wait until next month to announce a decision. Thompson, on the other hand, has not announced any sort of commitment date, perhaps he makes a surprise decision on Wednesday. Both players visited the Beavers in late November.
