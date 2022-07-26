Omar Speights Named Pac-12 Preseason First Team, Eight Also Recognized

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Edge Top 25: No. 3 Jaydon Grant | Early Look At 2024 Recruiting: Offense | MBB & WBB: PK Legacy Details Released | BeaversEdge July Q&A | Recruiting Notebook July 22nd

SAN FRANCISCO – A total of nine Oregon State football players have been recognized by the Pac-12 Conference on its preseason team Tuesday, including inside linebacker Omar Speights, who has been selected first team.

Offensive linemen Joshua Gray and Brandon Kipper, defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzohn Wright, punter Luke Loecher and all-purpose/special teams Jack Colletto have been named to the second team. Offensive lineman Jake Levengood and kicker Everett Hayes are honorable mention.

Selections were made by the conference’s media after teams nominated their respective student-athletes for consideration.

Speights, who was also named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday, ended 2021 with 89 tackles, which ranked second on OSU to Avery Roberts and tied for seventh in the Pac-12. He also had five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Gray, Kipper and Levengood were a part of an offensive line that was a finalist for the prestigious Joe Moore Award last season. Gray was and Kipper were named All-Pac-12 honorable mention after last season, while Levengood is on the 2022 watch list for the Rimington Trophy.

Grant played in all 13 games for the Beavers last season, making 71 tackles with two tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups. He and Wright were each All-Pac-12 honorable mention selections in 2021. Wright’s recognition came after he recorded 52 tackles with two interceptions, one sack and eight pass breakups in 13 games.

Loecher set the Oregon State single-season record with a 47.1-yard per punt average last season. He finished with 10 punts of 50 yards or more, including a 72-yarder in the opener at Purdue. He also had 13 punts downed inside the opponents’ 20.

Colletto, meanwhile, All-Pac-12 second team honors a year ago. He carried the ball 12 times for 31 yards and eight touchdowns, while picking up eight tackles with one interception, a pass deflection and forced fumble.

Hayes earned Pac-12 honorable mention honors last season as well. He connected on 12-of-18 field-goal attempts, and averaged 63.6 yards per kickoff. He set the Oregon State record with a 60-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter at Colorado, sending the game into overtime.

The Beavers open the 2022 season Sept. 3 when hosting Boise State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT.

OSU