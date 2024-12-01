Oregon State MBB Cruises Past UC Davis 90-57

**GET A FULL YEAR OF BEAVERSEDGE 75% OFF**

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's basketball team blew past UC Davis 90-57 Saturday evening at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Ore.

The 33-point win was the biggest by the Beavers over a Division I opponent since OSU defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-46 on Dec. 14, 2019.

Parsa Fallah had a big game for Oregon State, going 11-for-14 from the floor to finish with 25 points. Michael Rataj notched his fourth double-double of the season, going for 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Damarco Minor had 10 assists in the contest, matching a career-high. The guard added seven points. Liutauras Lelevicius tallied 10 points and five rebounds, while Isaiah Sy and Josiah Lake II finished with eight points apiece. Lake added seven rebounds to his stat-line.

As a team, Oregon State shot 60.4 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from 3-point range. The Beavers were nearly perfect from the free throw stripe, ending the day 24-for-25.

Oregon State opened up a 12-3 lead early on, taking that advantage into the game's first media timeout. The Beavers would proceed to hit 10 of their first 12 shots as they headed to the under-8 break leading 30-18.

OSU went into the intermission leading 44-31. Fallah went 6-for-6 to end the half with 14 points.

The Beavers kept things rolling in the second half, extending the advantage to 21 at the under-12 media break. Oregon State controlled the game from there, leading by as many as 38 before taking the win by 33.

As a team, Oregon State out-scored UC Davis 36-16 in the paint.

The Beavers will be back at home next Saturday, when Idaho visits Gill Coliseum.

OSU Athletics