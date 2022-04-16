NUGGETS From Oregon State's Spring Game

With the Oregon State football team wrapping up spring football 2022 with the spring game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge has the inside scoop!

- The week of wild weather in the Willamette Valley continued on Saturday as the Beavers conducted their annual spring game under rainy conditions. The sun cleared up just as we were wrapping up interviews, but today was definitely a day in the elements.

- Today's spring game was more of an exaggerated scrimmage than a game itself as it was one of the shorter spring games I can recall in recent memory. The first-team offense and defense saw limited action while a ton of new faces got significant burn today.

- If there was a standout player from today's action, it was definitely wide receiver Silas Bolden (more on him in a bit)...

Here's a look at the first-team offense:

OL - Joshua Gray, Marco Brewer, Jake Levengood, Brandon Kipper, Taliese Fuaga

QB - Chance Nolan

RB- Damien Martinez

WR - Tyjon Lindsey, Anthony Gould, Tre'Shaun Harrison

TE - Luke Musgrave

Notes from the first-team offense vs the first-team defense

- 1st team offense went three and out on the first drive. There wasn't a whole lot of consistency from the first offense today, but there were some notable plays.

- Martinez showed some good things with the first and second offensive units today, running with a lot of physicality. He also had a couple of really nice cutbacks. Head coach Jonathan Smith said afterward that if Martinez keeps up his pace during the summer, he could see him being in the rotation. Martinez also scored from five yards out during the late stages of the afternoon.

- Due to the nature of the speedy rotations today, I wasn't able to get eyes on the first-team defense.

Notable plays with the second/third-team offense vs the second/third-team defense:

- Bolden had himself an afternoon... after being relatively quiet for the first 30 minutes or so, he kicked things off with a really nice catch from Gulbranson with a defender right on him. He showed great hand/eye coordination to see the ball in and fight off the defender.

- Bolden then kicked it up a notch as he secured TWO 25-yard touchdown receptions from Gulbranson. The first one was essentially a post as Bolden was free in the endzone and made the catch. The second was even more impressive as he caught the ball at roughly the 15-yard line and managed to break three tackles on his way to the endzone. That wrapped up the spring game as Bolden was mobbed by his teammates in the endzone...

Special Teams

- Everett Hayes went 4-for-4 on the afternoon, connecting from 30, 35, 40, and 41 yards

