 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State QB Chance Nolan & LB Omar Speights Talk Spring Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-16 15:02:43 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Oregon State QB Chance Nolan & LB Omar Speights Talk Spring Game

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Publisher
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan and inside linebacker Omar Speights as the duo talk about the spring game, spring as a whole, and the upcoming summer ahead of fall camp...

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Spring Game

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US on FACEBOOK

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, & @DylanCC_FB

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}