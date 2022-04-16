WATCH: Oregon State QB Chance Nolan & LB Omar Speights Talk Spring Game
Hear from Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan and inside linebacker Omar Speights as the duo talk about the spring game, spring as a whole, and the upcoming summer ahead of fall camp...
