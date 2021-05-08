BeaversEdge - NUGGETS From Oregon State's Spring Game

With the Oregon State football team wrapping up its 2021 spring session with its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge.com gives you the in-depth nuggets from the contest.

- A look at the first-team offense

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Jake Levengood

C - Nous Keobounnam

RG - Korbin Sorensen

RT - Brandon Kipper

QB - Chance Nolan

RB - B.J. Baylor

WR - Anthony Gould

WR - Champ Flemings

WR - Tyjon Lindsey

TE - Luke Musgrave

REDZONE

- During the red zone work, Chance Nolan linked up with Luke Musgrave for the lone touchdown during the session. Musgrave continues to showcase his offseason growth and is going to be a really nice addition to the offensive arsenal this season. Combine him with Teagan Quitoriano and the Beavs have a really nice 1-2 punch/

- Sam Vidlak's unit was stifled during the red zone work, settling for an Everett Hayes field goal.

Two Minute Drill

- Speaking of Vidlak, his best moments of Saturday came during the two-minute drill where he looked as comfortable as I've seen him this spring. He really thrived in the make-or-break format and moved the Beavers down the field quite well.

Nolan's two-minute drill drive was stifled by the defense as Jaydon Grant broke up a pass intended for Tyjon Lindsey for a turnover on downs.

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - Isaac Hodgins

DT - Sione Lolohea

DL - Cody Anderson

OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray

ILB - Jack Colletto

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp

DB - Rejzohn Wright

DB - Elijah Jones

DB - Kitan Oladapo / Alton Julian

DB - Jaydon Grant

Popping the question:

Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins easily had the best day on the football field on Saturday as not only did he put together a solid spring game, his game after the game was just as strong. Shortly after Jonathan Smith wrapped up his postgame speech, the team stayed huddled at midfield to watch Hodgins propose to his girlfriend (now fiancé) Taylor Lawson. She said yes and the soon-to-be Mr. & Mrs. Hodgins were given a standing ovation by the team and the fans in attendance.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

- Hayes, who is the leader in the clubhouse to be Oregon State's kicker again this season, was sharp on Saturday, nailing all three of his tries. He hit from 38, 26, and 23.

- In terms of the punting competition, Luke Loecher and Josh Green continue to split duties. Both rotated during Saturday's special teams' session with Loecher recording punts of 40, 45, & 56 yards, while Green had a 43 and a 49. The Beavers really like the versatility with the L/R combination of the duo and I would imagine they'll split time this season depending on situation and matchup.

- There wasn't a whole lot of live punt returning, but Jesiah Irish handled the duties. He's as explosive as it comes when he's able to get a step and I think we're bound to see the best from him in the return game this year.

