 BeaversEdge - NUGGETS From Oregon State's Spring Game
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 14:58:16 -0500') }} football Edit

NUGGETS From Oregon State's Spring Game

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team wrapping up its 2021 spring session with its annual spring game on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge.com gives you the in-depth nuggets from the contest.

MORE: WATCH: Spring Game Interviews | DB Jaylen Lewis Names OSU A Finalist

- A look at the first-team offense

LT - Joshua Gray

LG - Jake Levengood

C - Nous Keobounnam

RG - Korbin Sorensen

RT - Brandon Kipper

QB - Chance Nolan

RB - B.J. Baylor

WR - Anthony Gould

WR - Champ Flemings

WR - Tyjon Lindsey

TE - Luke Musgrave

REDZONE

- During the red zone work, Chance Nolan linked up with Luke Musgrave for the lone touchdown during the session. Musgrave continues to showcase his offseason growth and is going to be a really nice addition to the offensive arsenal this season. Combine him with Teagan Quitoriano and the Beavs have a really nice 1-2 punch/

- Sam Vidlak's unit was stifled during the red zone work, settling for an Everett Hayes field goal.

Two Minute Drill

- Speaking of Vidlak, his best moments of Saturday came during the two-minute drill where he looked as comfortable as I've seen him this spring. He really thrived in the make-or-break format and moved the Beavers down the field quite well.

Nolan's two-minute drill drive was stifled by the defense as Jaydon Grant broke up a pass intended for Tyjon Lindsey for a turnover on downs.

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - Isaac Hodgins

DT - Sione Lolohea

DL - Cody Anderson

OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray

ILB - Jack Colletto

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp

DB - Rejzohn Wright

DB - Elijah Jones

DB - Kitan Oladapo / Alton Julian

DB - Jaydon Grant

Popping the question:

Defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins easily had the best day on the football field on Saturday as not only did he put together a solid spring game, his game after the game was just as strong. Shortly after Jonathan Smith wrapped up his postgame speech, the team stayed huddled at midfield to watch Hodgins propose to his girlfriend (now fiancé) Taylor Lawson. She said yes and the soon-to-be Mr. & Mrs. Hodgins were given a standing ovation by the team and the fans in attendance.

SPECIAL TEAMS:

- Hayes, who is the leader in the clubhouse to be Oregon State's kicker again this season, was sharp on Saturday, nailing all three of his tries. He hit from 38, 26, and 23.

- In terms of the punting competition, Luke Loecher and Josh Green continue to split duties. Both rotated during Saturday's special teams' session with Loecher recording punts of 40, 45, & 56 yards, while Green had a 43 and a 49. The Beavers really like the versatility with the L/R combination of the duo and I would imagine they'll split time this season depending on situation and matchup.

- There wasn't a whole lot of live punt returning, but Jesiah Irish handled the duties. He's as explosive as it comes when he's able to get a step and I think we're bound to see the best from him in the return game this year.

The story continues below photo

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- A look at the second-team offense:

LT - Marco Brewer

LG - Brock Wellsfry

C - Tanner Miller

RG - Thomas Sio

RT - Taliese Fuaga

QB - Sam Vidlak

RB - Ta'Ron Madison / Kanoa Shannon / Trey Lowe

WR - Anthony Gould

WR - Tyjon Lindsey

WR - Rweha Munyagi

TE - Jake Overman / Tommy Spencer

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Here's a look at the second-team defense:

DL - Tavis Shippen

DT - Jeromy Reichner

OLB - Semisi Saluni

ILB - Junior Walling

ILB - Kyrei Fisher

OLB - Cory Stover / Cade Brownholtz

DB - Kitan Oladapo

DB - Akili Arnold

DB - Jaden Robinson

DB - Ron Hardage III

DB - Wynston Russell

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9udWdnZXRzLWZyb20tb3JlZ29uLXN0YXRlLXMtc3ByaW5n LWdhbWUiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb3JlZ29uc3RhdGUucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZu dWdnZXRzLWZyb20tb3JlZ29uLXN0YXRlLXMtc3ByaW5nLWdhbWUmYzU9MjAy MjczMzEzNSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=