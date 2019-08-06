Oregon State donned full pads for the first time of fall camp today. It was also the first day referees were brought into practice for 11-on-11 work and 7-on-7 drills.

Today, it was back to Jake Luton being the first QB to take snaps. Here’s a look at the first team offense.

QB: Jake Luton/Tristan Gebbia

RB: Jermar Jefferson

WR: Isaiah Hodgins

WR: Kolby Taylor

WR: Champ Flemings/Tyjon Lindsey

TE: Noah Togiai/Teagan Quitoriano/Isaiah Smalls

LT: Blake Brandel

LG: Gus Lavaka

C: Nous Keobounnam

RG: Onesimus Clarke

RT: Brandon Kipper

Jake Luton’s first pass of practice was picked off and returned for a score by Jaydon Grant. Not a great start, but Luton bounced back and had another solid day of practice.

Luton finished strong, connecting with Teagan Quitoriano on a play action rollout just at the end of practice. Quitoriano is rotating in with the one’s, as is Isaiah Smalls. Quitoriano was used more in the run game last year, so it’s nice to see his pass-catching ability as well.

