Nuggets from Day 5 of fall camp
Oregon State donned full pads for the first time of fall camp today. It was also the first day referees were brought into practice for 11-on-11 work and 7-on-7 drills.
Today, it was back to Jake Luton being the first QB to take snaps. Here’s a look at the first team offense.
QB: Jake Luton/Tristan Gebbia
RB: Jermar Jefferson
WR: Isaiah Hodgins
WR: Kolby Taylor
WR: Champ Flemings/Tyjon Lindsey
TE: Noah Togiai/Teagan Quitoriano/Isaiah Smalls
LT: Blake Brandel
LG: Gus Lavaka
C: Nous Keobounnam
RG: Onesimus Clarke
RT: Brandon Kipper
Jake Luton’s first pass of practice was picked off and returned for a score by Jaydon Grant. Not a great start, but Luton bounced back and had another solid day of practice.
Luton finished strong, connecting with Teagan Quitoriano on a play action rollout just at the end of practice. Quitoriano is rotating in with the one’s, as is Isaiah Smalls. Quitoriano was used more in the run game last year, so it’s nice to see his pass-catching ability as well.
