BeaversEdge - Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference

Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith's Press Conference
With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith meeting with the media on Monday afternoon to recap the WSU loss and preview Washington, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest with the team in this edition of Notes & Quotes.
Notes
- One of the first things that head coach Jonathan Smith talked about in his Monday press conference was the Beavers' porous tackling against Washington State. He noted that upon watching the film that they were in the right positions, but simply didn't make the plays. Upon further review from PFF, we've been able to isolate just how bad of a tackling performance it was for OSU...
- In terms of Hamilcar Rashed, who had a quiet day against Washington State with just two tackles, Smith said that the Cougars schemed to take him away. Whether it was being chipped, being aware of where he was at all times, or getting the ball out before he could finish the play were all reasons why he didn't have the type of game many would have expected.
- Outside linebacker Matthew Tago, who isn't listed on the two-deep, was unavailable in the middle of last week and remains unavailable currently.
- Receiver Tyjon Lindsey, who started nearly all last season, didn't see the field against the Cougars. Smith said he was available, but that he didn't figure into the rotation. He felt they were very productive with the output they got from Trevon Bradford, Champ Flemings, Kolby Taylor, & Zeriah Beason. He said they're in no way down on Lindsey, rather just that it's always going to be a different rotation each game.
- Outside linebacker Addison Gumbs, who didn't play against Washington State due to a hamstring injury, remains questionable heading into the UW contest. Smith said we'll see how this week goes and that they'll have a better idea on Thursday as to what his status will be.
- Safety David Morris, who played a limited role against WSU, should see his activity ramp up in the coming games. Morris only played five snaps on defense, but Smith said that it was in large part because he didn't practice much leading up to the game and that it was precautionary.
- Cornerback Jaydon Grant, who dealt with an injury early against WSU before returning, was able to do some work Sunday night and the Beavers feel good about his status moving forward.
Quotes
Jonathan Smith on playing Washington in their first game
"It's a little bit unique, we've played and they haven't. That's some good and some bad, to be honest. We've played a game and know what we have to clean up and work on. They've got a new offense over there that we don't have tape of, so it'll definetly be a challenge. They've been good on defense for a long time over there and we've got our work cut out for us."
Smith on Isaac Hodgins & Simon Sandberg taking nearly all the snaps on the DL
"They played way more than the guys behind them. James Rawls and Cody Anderson didn't have the same type of snaps and some of it was that WSU wasn't going at a super quick pace. Offensively, WSU had around 60-65 snaps and we had almost 90, so there weren't that many snaps to feel the need to rotate much. (Evan Bennett & Alexander Skelton) will play more against teams that play bigger."
Smith on the Beavers' defensive approach vs WSU
"You're always looking to change up your looks. The ball was coming out really quickly, and the more guys you send, the fewer guys you have to be able to tackle. We tried to mix up coverages and we did blitz some, but maybe not as much as playing coverage. Each week is going to be different, but from an offensive perspective, when you're throwing quickly, I want to get blitzed."
Smith on wins and losses
"You're going to win and lose some games, there's no way around it. We're not trying to play poorly at the start of the game, we really felt good about our preparation. We didn't execute offensively early in the game and we got that fixed, and vice versa with the defense playing well early. Sometimes it just doesn't go your way."
Smith on what needs to get corrected this week defensively
"We have to fix our tackling obviously, we've got to do much better there. Anytime you play games and people can run the ball successfully, it's going to be hard. So we've got do a better job against the run game. We've got to do better against the run game first and foremost.
----
