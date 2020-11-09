Snap Counts: Who played the most against WSU?
An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for the Beavers on offense and defense and how much they played.
Who played the most in the Beavers' 38-28 loss to Washington State? Read on to find out...
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: PFF: OSU's Top Performers Against WSU | 5 Takeaways from OSU's loss to WSU
* denotes starter
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news