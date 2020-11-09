PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Could Oregon State keep Clarkamas (OR) wide receiver Miles Williams in the state? It will be a challenge, but one in which the Beavers have gotten off to a great start. Oregon State was the first school to offer Williams over a year ago, and he has since added another offer from Nevada and is hearing from many others.

"My recruiting process has been a great experience," said Williams. "I’ve met lots of great coaches. Right now I’m just staying patient and getting ready for the season, but I’m hearing from Oregon State, Nevada, Cal, Notre Dame, UCLA, Yale, and Princeton."

As the time has passed, Williams has been able to build strong relationships with multiple coaches at Oregon State. As a homegrown talent, Williams feels grateful to have the opportunity to play in front of his state at the next level.

"Coach Cookus and Coach Kefense were the ones that first started recruiting me," Williams said. "They see lots of potential in me and I have a very strong relationship with both of them. It feels great to have an offer from an in state school. I’m very humble and grateful for the offer."