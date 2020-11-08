PFF ANALYTICS: Oregon State's Grades & Top Performers vs WSU
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the Oregon State football team (0-1, 0-1 Pac-12) dropping its season-opening contest to Washington State on Saturday night, BeaversEdge.com dives into the PFF analytics for a closer look at the Beavers' team scores and individual grades.
MORE: 5 Takeaways from Oregon State' Loss To WSU | WATCH: Beavs break down WSU loss
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news