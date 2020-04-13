La Puente (CA) defensive back Dyson McCutcheon has garnered attention from all over the country, holding nearly 20 offers from multiple different power five conferences. Despite the high level of interest that he receives, no school is recruiting him harder than Oregon State.

No matter which coach it is, McCutcheon hears from the Beaver staff on a nearly daily basis.

“They show a lot of love and I hear all good things from them and about them,” said McCutcheon. “Coach Blue, coach Pitre, coach Tibesar, coach Smith, all of them show a ton of love.”

The message from defensive backs coach Blue Adams resonates well with McCutcheon.

“Coach Blue tells me how much Oregon State would do for me both on and off the field,” McCutcheon said. “They tell me how big of a family it is and how much they care about the players, and you can definitely see it.”

