Oregon State made a sneaky good addition to their offensive line on Tuesday morning when Kailua (HI) tackle Sione Veikoso announced his commitment to the Beavers.

Veikoso was originally of the class of 2018, but took a two-year mission for his church after graduating high school. Prior to his trip, Veikoso was hearing from the likes of BYU, Hawaii, Washington State, and Oregon State.

The Beavs continued to show interest, and Veikoso went public about his decision via Twitter early Tuesday morning.

