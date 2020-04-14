Oregon State Lands OL Sione Veikoso
Oregon State made a sneaky good addition to their offensive line on Tuesday morning when Kailua (HI) tackle Sione Veikoso announced his commitment to the Beavers.
Veikoso was originally of the class of 2018, but took a two-year mission for his church after graduating high school. Prior to his trip, Veikoso was hearing from the likes of BYU, Hawaii, Washington State, and Oregon State.
The Beavs continued to show interest, and Veikoso went public about his decision via Twitter early Tuesday morning.
#AGTG Even thru all this craziness, I can still see God’s hand in my life. Blessed to be 100% Commited to Oregon State University. #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/h3UesZGk3m— Sione Veikoso (@SioneVeikoso72) April 14, 2020
Currently standing at 6-foot-6, 295-pounds, Veikoso brings instant size to the offensive line. He is set to enroll in January of 2021 and will count towards the class of 2021, joining OL Henry Buckles and DE Alex Lemon.
Judging by his size and film from high school, Veikoso will be a very welcome addition in Corvallis and still has nearly a year to sharpen his skills. Though he has been away from the game for a bit of time, Veikoso could turn into a scary player under a little instruction from coach Michalczik and will be interesting to watch moving forward.
