BeaversEdge.com

Bend (Ore.) tight end Luke Musgrave has visited Oregon State too many times to count. So while he didn't necessarily see anything new at OSU last weekend for his official visit, the Beaver commitment did get to have an extended period of time to hang out with his future teammates and coaches.

"I got to hang out with the in-state recruits, which was great," Musgrave said. "I got to spend some time with those guys, and they seem awesome. I'm excited to be their teammates. They all seem like pretty great guys and they're all good football players. I'm excited.

"I probably spent the most time with Wozniak giving that he is my position coach. All was good. I think we're going to be set for a few good seasons."